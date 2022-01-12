Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,850 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $13.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

