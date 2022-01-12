OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 83,840 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $52.75.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. FMR LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

