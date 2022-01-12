Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

