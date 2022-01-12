Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,279 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

DRNA stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

