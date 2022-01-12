Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

