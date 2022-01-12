Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

