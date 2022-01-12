Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

