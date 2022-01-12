Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

