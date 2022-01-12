Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

