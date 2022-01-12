Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3,566.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

