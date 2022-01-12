Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.