Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

