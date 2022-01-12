Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $95,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

