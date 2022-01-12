Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.