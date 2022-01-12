Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,570,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

