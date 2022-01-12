Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $90,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,839,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

