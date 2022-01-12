nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.24.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.