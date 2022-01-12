Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

