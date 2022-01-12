$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PCOM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.54. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

