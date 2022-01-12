Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $70.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

