Barclays Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $42.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price upped by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

EQH opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

