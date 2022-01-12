Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce sales of $53.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $79,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

