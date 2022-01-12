Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $5.90 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

