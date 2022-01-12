MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MRC Global stands to benefit from its diversified business and shareholder-friendly policies. The company’s business in the gas utility sector has been witnessing strength, supported by increasing customer activity. It is poised to become more competent on lucrative contract wins and projects. Expanding market share and working capital efficiency is a priority for the company. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flow and lowering operating costs. The reduction of debts remains a priority for the company. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange woes might hurt its performance. In the past 60 days, the company’s bottom-line estimates have increased for 2021.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MRC Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

