Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,960. 44.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.31.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.