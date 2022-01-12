Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

