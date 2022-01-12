Citigroup Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $86.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.97.

CF stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

