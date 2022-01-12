Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

THO opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

