Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.96 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

