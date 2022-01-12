Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

