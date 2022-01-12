Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Critical Analysis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Okta and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -59.29% -14.80% -8.04% SailPoint Technologies -13.93% -7.29% -2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $835.42 million 38.72 -$266.33 million ($4.68) -44.44 SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.27 -$10.76 million ($0.61) -72.38

SailPoint Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Okta and SailPoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 5 18 1 2.83 SailPoint Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $283.87, suggesting a potential upside of 36.49%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.92%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Okta.

Summary

SailPoint Technologies beats Okta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

