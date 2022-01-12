Head-To-Head Review: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nextdoor
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|GAN
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextdoor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GAN
|$35.16 million
|10.22
|-$20.22 million
|($0.64)
|-13.31
Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextdoor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GAN
|-22.62%
|-10.41%
|-9.25%
Summary
GAN beats Nextdoor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nextdoor
Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.
About GAN
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
