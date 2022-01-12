Head-To-Head Review: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. GAN has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.87%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 10.22 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -13.31

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25%

Summary

GAN beats Nextdoor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

