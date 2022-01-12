Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,476 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $380.54 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

