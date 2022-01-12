PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $564,000.

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

