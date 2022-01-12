PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

