PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

