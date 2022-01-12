Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

