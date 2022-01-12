Xponance Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.