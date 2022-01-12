Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 9,580 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

