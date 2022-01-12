Xponance Inc. Trims Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.