Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,299 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFC opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

