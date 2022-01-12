Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,332 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

