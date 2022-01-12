Xponance Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.