Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,546 shares of company stock worth $1,043,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

