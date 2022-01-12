Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -189.21 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

