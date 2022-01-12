Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $357.05 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $429.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

