Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.98. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 14,808 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $836.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Yatsen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Yatsen by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 1,298,992 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

