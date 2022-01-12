Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $14.29. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 909 shares.

IPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.