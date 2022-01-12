Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $7,148,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

