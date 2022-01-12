Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.89

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 6069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

